Adele sparks controversy with Christmas photos

Adele started trending after the British singer-songwriter posted some photos from a Christmas party she recently hosted.

Not that the photos had something controversial or the caption accompanying the pictures.

She looked perfect as she posed with The Grinch in a Santa Claus suit.

“We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch,” she wrote.

Story is that as soon as she shared her photos some fans started praising her for losing some pounds while others said they failed to recognize her in the photo.



A lot of fans who thought she looked incredible with weight loss left compliments under the comments section.

But the compliments about the weight loss didn’t sit right with some followers and a war of words begin.

“Whenever I see an incredibly talented famous person trending for losing weight it makes me want to burn it all down,” wrote Marisa Kabas.

@nubiantaraot wrote, “Something doesn’t sit right with me when people praise others who’ve lost weight, when the weight loss came from some sort of trauma. Like with Adele and her divorce…”



@shhinthecourt wrote, “adele lost some weight and they saying she glowed up. Adele was always pretty, let’s not act brand new.”