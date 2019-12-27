From Harry Styles to Kylie Jenner: The most trending Instagram posts of 2019

With 2020 drawing in to a close, the digital ‘photo store’, Instagram will be 10 years' old. A decade well spent we must say! Launching on October 6, 2010, the app has traveled its way from being just a photo-sharing application to transforming into a premier social-networking platform. With more than 1 billion people using the app every month, we have got the top 8 posts that remained in limelight for quite a considerable time in no order.

1. Cardi B sleeping with her daughter on a private jet

Captioned "What a great weekend/holiday we had. There’s nothing more valuable then family time," the rapper posted an adorable photo cuddling with her daughter, Kulture.

2. Thor but without Mjolnir; with a quokka instead?



Chris Hemsworth posted a selfie overloaded with cuteness with a smiling quokka, an Australian nocturnal mini-kangaroo, also known as ‘the happiest animal on Earth’.

3. Harry Styles or Harrina?



Harry Styles dressed as a ballerina would be something you must have seen if you are on Instagram! The singer posted a photo of himself dressed as a ballerina for his SNL photoshoot, making netizens forever thankful.

4. Tiniest purse maybe?



Back in November, Truth Hurts singer Lizzo made a highlighted entrance in American Music Awards with her tiny little purse; perhaps the tiniest one you have ever seen? Captioned ‘bag big enough for my f**** to give.’ this surely is hilarious.

5. One-year-old and already on snowboard? Woah!



What were you doing when you were one-year-old? You don’t even remember! But not with Stormi Webster. Kylie Jenner videoed her daughter on a snowboard this month and internet can't hold the overloaded cuteness.

6. Baby Yoda’s concept art



Netizens fell in love for the very first time Baby Yoda was shown in The Mandalorian. The show’s creator, Jon Favreau shared the concept art of the cutie and we are grateful for this!

7. Harry, Meghan, and Archie



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their first public moment as a family on Instagram on May 8, after their son, Archie was born on May 6. Adorable, isn’t it?

8. Swollen foot? Post on Instagram!



Not our suggestion, but that’s what Jessica Simpson did after her foot was bulging red with swelling during her pregnancy. The singer gave birth to her third child, named Birdie in March.



