Ed Sheeranun shares his secret for 50 pound weight loss

Ed Sheeran was invited to Behind the Medal podcast where he was interviewed, the star shared his experiences loosing weight and provided a number of tips for anyone wanting to try their own hand at it.



Ed Sheeran admitted that he was not big on exercise, “it all kind of went out the window” especially after he started smoking and got serious with his music career. He said, “I didn’t touch exercise for a long time.”



After he quit his smoking habit however, he took up exercise once more,“And then I stopped smoking three years ago and then ever since then started exercising. I love it.”



He explained that his exercise routine began with a 45 minute run in the morning with either swimming or sit ups added. The biggest reason the star began to work out again was to clear out his lungs.

He stated, “I started doing it because when I stopped smoking, I was very aware that my lungs were so full of s— that I needed to clear them out.”



Weighing in on his decision to run rather than join a gym, the star stated, “Gyms are good but there’s nothing like fresh air to really give you a clean out. That’s, for me, the main reason why I started doing it.”

Apart from the physical benefits brought on by running, Sheeran appreciates the mental clarity it brings.

He also tried out cycling as well, he was quoted saying, “I’ve gotten really into cycling as well, and there’s no way you can, like, check emails or watch TV shows,”explaining, “You’re either with someone talking, or you’re thinking. And it’s a really good thing.”

Sheeran also seemed interested in trying his hand at a marathon, he said,“I definitely will [do a marathon],” however he was quick to add that he would prefer to do it in a place where he wouldn't be swarmed by paparazzi. “I’d have to do it somewhere where a lot of people weren’t watching.”

The star stated, said he “could probably get away with it in places like Japan or China, or somewhere where it’s a bit more chill.”