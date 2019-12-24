Ariana Grande's new album 'K Bye for Now' shatters the music world

Ariana Grande recently released a new live album for the Sweetener world tour in 2019 under the name K Bye For Now (swt live).

The singer's previous albums and singles revived a large amount of recognition, her 2018 Sweetener tour won her very first Grammy for the Best Vocal Album, where as Thank You, Next got several nominations for the best 2020 awards.



Her music can be heard both on Apple music and Spotify. Ariana showed an excessive amount of excitement when she initially began to hint at the release.



Check out some of posts below:





