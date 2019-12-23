Gwyneth Paltrow third-wheels ex-husband Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson on private ski-trip

Gwyneth Paltrow has carried on the strange tradition of third-wheeling her ex-husband, Chris Martin, and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson as she joined the couple on one of their private skiing trips recently.

The 47-year-old actress was once again seen alongside Coldplay frontman and his current girlfriend Dakota Johnson during a snow-filled vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

Gwyneth was all rugged up in a black ski jacket and matching snow pants for the outing.

Meanwhile, Chris was dressed like Gwyneth in a black puffer jacket and a pair of black ski pants. The renowned musician walked hand-in-hand with his longtime girlfriend Dakota.

This is not the trio’s first outing together. Gwyneth is very frequently seen alongside Chris and Dakota on their various getaways together.

The former flames remain close even after their split and it was revealed earlier in the year that she walks to Chris "every single day."