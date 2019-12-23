Lazio down Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus in Saudi Arabia to win Super Cup

RIYADH: Lazio Sunday defeated Cristiano Ronaldo´s Juventus 3-1 to win the Italian Super Cup for a fifth time. The game was played in the Saudi Arabia capital of Riyadh.

Lazio, the only team to have defeated Juve in Serie A this season, were in front through Luis Alberto after 16 minutes.

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said: "We did something magical tonight."



Paulo Dybala levelled just before the break after a shot from Ronaldo was parried into his path by Lazio´s Albanian goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Lazio´s advantage was restored by a Bosnian international Senad Lulic in the 73rd minute with an impressive volley.

In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Danilo Cataldi scored third from a free kick after Juve´s Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur had been sent off.



Inzaghi said: "We did something magical -- to beat Juve twice in two weeks is incredible."



Ronaldo was the main reason the fans came to watch and Juve obviously took the occasion on board with their famed black and white shirts sporting Arabic designs.

