Marc Jacobs turns the table on the ugly holiday sweater with a hilarious release

Marc Jacobs recently changed the age old tradition of ugly Christmas sweaters through the release of his own sweater line, some may even call it an anti-holiday sweater.



The piece was designed by Marc Jacobs and artist Magda Archer. It reads: “Stay away from toxic people.” Underneath it is a picture of a dog holding up a sign which says, “You’ve got issues.”

Harry styles was one of the very first celebrities to rock the look during his appearance on The Ellen Show. He paired it with corduroy trousers and a pair of sneakers.

The sweater is a statement piece which aims to remind the masses that they should focus on receiving and projecting positive energy this Christmas season.

Marc himself took to his Instagram to showcase the androgynous singer wearing his creation.







