Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian’s skincare secrets spilled by their ‘glowologist’

Hollywood’s leading ladies Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian are undeniably hailed as one of the ultimate beauty queens in the industry.

And while their unmatched beauty has us all mesmerized, fans cannot help but wonder all the effort that goes behind maintaining their flawless skins.

Acclaimed celebrity skincare expert Toska Husted, also known as a ‘glowologist’, is here to answer all our queries as she spills all the hidden skincare secrets.

In an interview with Yahoo News, the skincare guru started off by stressing on the significance of hydrating your skin: “Hydrate! Hydrate! Hydrate! Make sure to drink plenty of water and eat foods with a high water content to stay hydrated on the inside.”

“In turn, that hydration will show on the outside. In the winter, the air is typically cold and very, very dry, and your skin will react accordingly," she added.

She went on further to lay significance on what you put into your body. “Diet plays a huge part in our complexions, and heavy holiday dinners (and leftovers) can leave their mark on our skin.”



"Excess sugar can cause glycation, which breaks down the firming proteins in the skin. That and all the excess oil in typical holiday meals can wreak havoc on our skin. This doesn’t mean we can’t treat ourselves—just be mindful,” she added.

Moreover, she continued to talk about the importance of sunscreen and protecting your skin from harmful UVA, UVB and infrared waves.

"Don't ditch the sunscreen! While the sun's rays might not be burning you under heavy winter clothes, it's still important to keep that SPF on year-round. Even in the winter, you can be exposed to UV rays, which lead to a range of issues including premature aging and skin cancer,” she said.

Husted further reminded all skincare enthusiasts to make sure they keep changing their regimes: “Switch up your skincare routine! Most of the time, your summer regimen isn't going to work in the winter. The weather is different, the air is different, and our skin is different. Your winter skincare routine should focus on moisturizing and protecting your skin from the cold, dry air."



She also emphasized and gave her opinion against stronger products: “Avoid harsh products, such as peels and astringents. These can strip away vital oils from your skin, which can leave you feeling even drier. Focus more on gentle, moisturizing products."