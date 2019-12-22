Taylor Swift’s ‘Cats’ praised by Hailey Baldwin after Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun fiasco

While Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber had a bit of a tiff earlier this year over the Scooter Braun episode, turns out Hailey Baldwin aka Mrs. Bieber is trying to extend an olive branch towards the Artist of the Decade.

The 30-year-old Bad Blood singer has been soaring high not only in her music career but her recently-released film Cats has also brought her into the limelight and the 23-year-old supermodel cannot help but sing praises for the film.

Turning to her Instagram Story, the fashionista gave Taylor and her film a shout-out by terming it her perfect present on Christmas.

"My Christmas gift from the universe is the release of @catsmovie," she wrote after posting a screenshot of her grooving to one of the songs from the film, Memory by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The model’s public appreciation soon led to numerous fans scratching their heads as it wasn’t too long ago when her husband, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift embroiled in a public tiff over the Lover hit maker turning her guns towards her former label Big Machine Records after it was acquired by the Sorry singer’s manager Scooter Braun.