Kendall Jenner reveals what she likes in a partner

Just recently Kendall Jenner got candid during an interview in which she was asked about her type of mate and Kendall’s reply had fans gushing.

During an interview with Calvin Klein, Kendall Jenner revealed what she loves the most in a partner.

She was quoted as saying, “My biggest turn-on is someone is who is confident and I really like a witty person. Someone who can make me laugh. The sillier you are, the more yourself you are, the more unfiltered you are — I think the better,”

The star subsequently revealed the things which end up turning her off as well, she stated, “My biggest turn-off is someone who is too filtered. Someone who is trying to be something they’re not or is trying to prove something.”



