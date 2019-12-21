Eight-year-old Ryan Kaji becomes highest paid YouTuber of 2019

An eight-year -old kid has become the highest paid creator on YouTube.

According to Forbes, Ryan Kaji earned $26 million on his YouTube channel "'Ryan's World' in 2019.

The parents of Ryan has faced criticism for making the kid what critics say do "unconstructive stuff" in life.

The earnings of the YouTube star has now come as a shock for both the critics and the fans.

Ryan Guan aka Ryan Kaji's was also named as YouTube's highest earner in 2018, with $22 million, according to the magazine.

"Ryan's World", the channel that was first launched by his parents in 2015, has now surpassed 23 million subscribers on YouTube.

Several videos of Ryan unboxing toys and other things became popular shortly after it was launched.

The channel has received almost 35 billion views since its creation in 2015.