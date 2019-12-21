Netflix drops new trailer of 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You': Watch

To All The Boys I've Loved Before was one of the most widely-adored films last year and with its sequel on the way, excitement of fans is skyrocketing.

The freshly-dropped trailer of the chick-flick's second instalment titled To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You has become the talk of town as fans were counting down days to find out how Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky's love story unfolds in the next chapter.

The film is based on the second book of To All The Boys trilogy written by Jenny Han. The romantic comedy will continue the love story of its main characters from where it left off in the previous part but will be coming back with major twists and turns as it features a love triangle bringing back the Lara Jean’s old friend, John Ambrose McClaren.



The film will be starring Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher, Ross Butler, Holland Taylor and many more.

The huge success of the first movie has raised filmmakers’ hopes for the upcoming part which is set to release on Feb. 12, 2020.