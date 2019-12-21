Mama Cax passes away at 30

Haitian-born model and fashion activist Cacsmy Brutus (Mama Cax) has passed away, her family has announced on Saturday.



Mama Cax, 30, spent her last week in hospital. She died on December 16, 2019.

The model’s family shared a photo of Cax Instagram in which they announced her death.

In the message the family wrote: “It is with deep regret and immense sadness that we announce the passing of Cacsmy Brutus (Mama Cax). Mama Cax spend the past week in the hospital, and unfortunately, on Monday, December 16, 2019, she left this world.”

The model broke down barriers in the fashion world as a disabled model with a history of fighting difficult health battles.

Cax was was diagnosed with bone and lung cancer when she was 14 after which she forced her to have part of her right leg amputated. She wore a prosthetic leg for the last 16 years of her life.

The family said: “to say that Cax was a fighter would be an understatement. As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life’s several challenges head on and successfully. It is with that same grift (fervor) that she fought her last days on earth.”

