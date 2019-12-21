Jennifer Aniston’s staggering net worth is $240 million

American actress Jennifer Aniston’s immaculate success and fame has catapulted her to the top. The starlet rose to prominence after her appearance as Rachel Green in the popular sitcom Friends that became a worldwide sensation.



Jennifer, owing to her never-ending success, has amassed an abundance of fortune and according to Insider, enjoys a whopping net worth of $240 million.

It was revealed that although Jennifer is commonly known for her role in the hit sitcom Friends, she makes a lot of her money through endorsement deals.

As per a report, the 50-year-old actress makes $10 million every year from sponsorship deals and almost $2 million per year from Friends syndication deals alone.

By the end of season 10 of the show, Jennifer earned a staggering $1.25 million per episode.

For her most recent stint on the digital world, Jennifer picked up a $1.1 million paycheck for Apple TV series, The Morning Show , with Reese Witherspoon.

Apart from this, she regularly makes money millions of dollars off her movie appearances.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer reportedly made $5 million from We Are The Millers alone and E! reported that Jennifer made $8 million from her role in Marley & Me.

Owing to her massive wealth, Forbes declared Jennifer as one of the richest and highest-paid actresses in the world, in 2017.