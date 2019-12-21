Iggy Azalea’s new photos show she is not pregnant

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea's new photo has gone viral with her dressed in skimpy clothes amid rumours she was expecting her first child with her beau US singer PlayBoi Carti.



Although, the singer has not accepted nor denied the pregnancy rumours floating on the internet, it is safe to assume from the latest photo she shared on her Instagram handle that Iggy is not expecting child.

The pregnancy rumours died when the Sally Walker rapper unveiled her belly.

The photos were taken from Iggy’s ongoing trip to Bali.

Earlier, there were rumours Iggy Azalea is six months pregnant and is expecting her first baby with PlayBoi Carti.

The Hollywood Unlocked quoting close friends of Iggy and Playboi Carti reported about the pregnancy of the singer, however, they had no details whether the couple was expecting baby boy or girl.

Iggy and American rapper have been dating since 2018. In July this year, Iggy sparked engagement rumours when she flaunted a massive ring. However, the singer had not clearly named her fiancé.

She was previously engaged to NBA basketball player Nick Young and split in 2016.