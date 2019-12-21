Miley Cyrus pokes fun at short-lived marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Merely months after parting ways with ex-husband and longtime partner Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus is already cracking jokes about her briefly-lasted marriage.

The 27-year-old Wrecking Ball hit maker poked fun at her marriage with Liam Hemsworth that couldn’t last more than eight months, as their vegan wedding ceremony hosted in December 2018 in Tennessee clocks in one year.

An Instagram user with the handle @themostfamousartist updated his profile bio writing “Getting married to @mileycyrus in 2020.”

What the lucky netizen didn’t know however, was that he may somewhat get a nod of approval from the beauty queen as well.



Sharing a screenshot of his bio in one of his posts, Mo added the caption: “Upping my manifestation game for 2020 and putting this out there.”

Replying to the fan’s wishful desires, Miley took a jibe at her marriage with Liam and wrote back: “It probably won't last long [engagement ring emoji]. But always down to try, you miss 100 per cent of the shots you don't take.”

Liam and Miley after dating on and off for over ten years, tied the knot last year in December but called it quits only eight months later in August this year. Soon after that, the Party in the USA singer was sparking romance buzz with Kaitlynn Carter followed by another bustling relationship with Cody Simpson that is going strong for now.

On the other hand, Liam has been tangled between linkup rumours with British actor Maddison Brown and Australian model Gabriella Brooks.