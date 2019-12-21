Jennifer Aniston gets heartfelt tribute from Reese Witherspoon as 'The Morning Show' concludes

Hollywood’s leading lady Reese Witherspoon took fans on an emotional roller-coaster ride as she marked the final episode of The Morning Show and sang praises for her costar Jennifer Aniston.

Turning to Instagram, the 43-year-old Legally Blonde star penned a moving and emotional note reflecting on her journey of the show that brought the two crowd-favourite stars back on small screens.

Along with the monochrome photo of Reese and Jennifer hugging and appearing to be visibly emotional, the Big Little Lies actor wrote: “There are not enough hugs, heart emojis or words to express how much I cherish working with @jenniferaniston.”

“She is one of the hardest working people I know,” she continued to sing praises Jennifer, who essayed the role of her character Jill Green’s sister Rachel Green on the hit classic sitcom Friends.

“To all the writers, producers, camera operators, assistants, actors, set & costume designers.... THANK YOU! I am honored to work among women & men who feel equally passionate about story-telling and collaborated on all levels to bring this show to life,” she continued.

Moreover, she also addressed the viewers who have been through similar experiences of sexual abuse and found elements of relatability in the show: “To any survivors who related to the show on a deeper level - we see you and we stand with you. Thank you all for watching and supporting! Your comments, tweets, and conversations made this season so incredible!”



“We will be back next year! Stay tuned,” she concluded.

On the other hand, 50-year-old Murder Mystery actor had too penned a farewell note for the show as she turned to her recently-launched Instagram account with the caption: “TBT, Happy place. LAST episode of @themorningshow Season 1 is up tomorrow! THAT went by fast...”







