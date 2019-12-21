Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie to set aside family drama for the sake of kids this Christmas

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have special plans for Christmas and that most definitely does not include the family drama that has been going on between the former couple.

However, it looks like the Ad Astra actor, 56, has his chin up and is heading towards Christmas with positive energy as he hopes to have the best time and treasure every moment he spends with his children over the winter break.

A source unveiled to HollywoodLife: “Brad is busy getting ready for award season and looking forward to all of that but he is very interested in relaxing during the holiday season and see his kids.”

“He will make it personal as he, like all greats dads, cherish moments like this — and this will be no different. He just wants them to be happy this holiday season and he will be happy spending time with them. He is looking forward to a great normal holiday with no drama,” the source added.

On the other hand, the Maleficent actor too is getting into the holiday spirit by putting aside the family drama and realizing the importance of her kids wanting to spend some quality time with their father.

“Angelina feels it’s important for the kids to see their dad for Christmas so she’s made sure to be in LA for the holidays so that can happen,” a second source told HollywoodLife.

“They will share time with the kids equally over Christmas, that is how they did it last year and this year will be no different,” the grapevine further dished the details.

The news has come after Brad was reported to have a low-key birthday at his Hollywood home with his younger kids dropping by to spend a few hours with their dad on his birthday.

An eyewitness had revealed to E! News: “Brad spent the day at his home in Hollywood. His younger kids even stopped by for a visit,” the source said adding that they soon left a while after with their bodyguards to their mum’s place.

Brad and Angelina, who tied the knot in 2014 and filed for a divorce in 2016, are parents to six children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.