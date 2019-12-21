Hailey Baldwin ‘obsessed’ with this clothing item that she wore multiple times this week

Hailey Baldwin, one of the most sought after fashion icons around the globe, seems to have found her one true love in the form of a sartorial article.

The 22-year-old supermodel, who is known far and wide for her high-street style and jaw-dropping and chic fashion statements, seems to be obsessed with her new pair of jeans.

The beauty queen stepped out this week multiple times, putting on the same pair of light-wash Khaite jeans — priced $380 — styled differently each time with distinct looks.

The first style comprised a mock neck beige Jil Sander sweater for $1,150 with a Virgil Abloh blazer for $1,715 and leopard-printed Chloe Gosselin stilettos for $825. The look was finished off with mini Jennifer Fisher hoops for $265, Krewe shades for another $295 and a Bottega Veneta purse for $2,480.





The second time she stepped out wearing the same pair of high-waist slim fit jeans, Hailey turned heads in an Opening Ceremony cardigan for $275, Gianni mules for $169, the same purse as before, a different set of hoops by the same jewelry brand, Jennifer Fisher, priced $750 and shades by Saint Laurent for $380.



