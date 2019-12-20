Justin Timberlake back on track after cheating scandal, ‘focusing’ on family now

It looks like things are getting back on track now betwen Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Beil.

Back in November, Timberlake was hitting headlines after he was pictured with his co-star Alisha Wainwright holding hands, giving birth to rumours that something fishy is going on between them. The duo is currently working on a new movie called Palmer.

The whole issue was taken to Instagram by the actor who cleared it all by posting the following message.

Now, according to an authentic source, Timberlake has got back home and is ‘focusing’ on giving time to his wife Jessica Biel and 4-year old son Silas.

The source told that the couple is "moving on" and "putting it all aside and focusing on their future together as a family." The source has further confirmed that "nothing happened" between Justin and Alisha when they were filming Palmer.