Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling criticised for making transphobic remarks

Harry Potter creator, J.K. Rowling, is facing backlash over her tweet supporting a British woman who made transphobic remarks.

Rowling tweeted in support of the researcher, Maya Forstater, who was fired from her job after court had pronounced her views on transgender people as “incompatible with human dignity.”

The 54-year-old screenwriter is making headlines with the huge criticism on her stance. Rowling used the hashtag #IStandWithMaya, condemning that the British researcher was kicked out of her job. She tweeted on Thursday, “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill."

Although Rowling’s tweet received more than 66,000 likes and 13,000 retweets within five hours, she ended up in hot waters as not just netizens called out her white feminism but the Human Rights Campaign denounced her tweet as well.

They tweeted, “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling.

Moreover, Anthony Ramos from NGO, GLAAD stated to The Times, “J.K. Rowling, whose books gave kids hope that they could work together to create a better world, has now aligned herself with an anti-science ideology that denies the basic humanity of people who are transgender.”