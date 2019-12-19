Priyanka Chopra extends support to Jamia Millia Islamia student protesters

Priyanka Chopra recently came forward in support for Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act. She is one of the many Bollywood A-listers who took to their social media platforms to bash the atrocities being inflicted.



Priyanka used Twitter to voice her opinion by posting a photo with a caption that read, "Education for every child is our dream. Education is what empowered them to think independently."

She further went on to talk about how violence is never the answer and curtailing someone's right to free speech will never hush the matter, in fact, the star believes that the voice of the youth should be used to change India as a whole.

She also wrote, "We have raised them to have a voice. In a thriving democracy, to raise one's voice peacefully and be met with the violence is wrong. Every voice counts. And each voice will work towards changing India. #HaveVoiceWillRaise #HaveVoiceMustRaise."

Priyanka's fans were elated to hear that the diva took the youth's side against this blatant cruelty.



