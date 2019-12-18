Who is Liam Hemsworth’s rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Brooks?

Liam Hemsworth, leading Hollywood actor, has sparked romance speculations with model Gabriella Brooks after he introduced her to his parents.

The 29-year-old star introduced the 21-year-old model with his parents Craig and Leonie over a family lunch last Friday in Australian city Byron Bay.

According to reports, Gabriella Brooks is a Sydney-based full-time Australian model.

The model has 178,000 followers on the Instagram. She has reportedly studied ancient history and archaeology at the University of Sydney, according to People.

Brookes is also an adventurer and loves exploring the world around her.

Besides, the model also loves cooking and the food.

Reports further state that she dated 1975 frontman Matthew Healy in the past and had split in August 2017.

Earlier, Liam was linked to British actress Maddison Brown after they stepped out for a date in New York. However, there seemed to have been no progress between the two.

Liam is currently in the process of finalizing his ongoing divorce with Miley Cyrus after just eight months of their marriage.

The two had tied the knot in December 2018 but ended their marriage only six months later in August 2019.