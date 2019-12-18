Alia Bhatt stands against CAA, voices support for protesting students

The BJP-led Indian government managed to draw the wrath of citizens once again with the Citizenship Amendment Act that is being protested against nationwide and has also been opposed by Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt.

The Raazi actor recently voiced her support and showed solidarity towards student-led demonstrations happening across India and are being met with violence at the hands of the police forces.

The 27-year-old actor turned to her Instagram to share a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution along with a brief and powerful message for her followers that showed her support lied with not the jingoistic stance of the government but the students fighting for a secular India.

“Learn from the students,” she said.

Apart from Alia, many other Bollywood bigwigs had also raised their voiced against the Act.

Ishaan Khatter wrote on his social media: “I was raised to believe in and take pride in the fact that we are the greatest secular nation in the world. I want it to remain that way. I stand by anybody who exercises their rights peacefully and I pray for the unison and well being of all my fellow people.”

Sonakshi Sinha had also shared on Twitter her stance on the current circumstances, saying: “This is what we were, what we are and what we MUST remain! #neverforget.”

Moreover, actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayub also stood with the Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University students, saying: “Today they are making villains out of Muslims. Even if you do remove them, do you think they will not make any new villains? They will keep making more villains... They have nothing to show. People are bored on Pakistan, Kashmir. They are making a fool of you for their entertainment. Don’t get fooled, stand united.”