Britney Spears viciously attacked by trolls, makes a shocking plea

Britney Spears’ life has been made awful by nasty trolls as revealed by the American singing sensation, after her sweet and inclusive holiday message made a direct hit at the haters.



"Guys, this is what my Christmas tree looks like this year," the singer wrote, posting a picture of her beautifully decked, illuminated tree.

"Happy holidays friends !!!!" Britney went on, "I love sharing with you all ...But it’s been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things !!!" she added, “If you don’t like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person !!!" she advised.

Britney then pointed out: "There’s no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people. Stay happy and nice this holiday season y’all and God Bless !!!!!" her message concluded.



Even her boyfriend Sam Asghari weighed in, posting, “It’s so easy to cyber attack and hide behind their phones and write mean comments, but when they run into you in real life ... all of the sudden they act like they have been such a huge fan and want a picture."

These messages came after Britney was attacked mercilessly by internet users with their vicious comments like, “What is on your shirt and you look homeless,” and “No offense, but everyone knows you’re not in your right mind."

One troll went even as far as to comment, “You need a stylist asap.”