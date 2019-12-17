Liam Hemsworth dragged to court, slapped with lawsuit worth $150,000

2019 hasn’t been a very good year for Liam Hemsworth and now he is bidding farewell to it with a shocking lawsuit of $150,000 due to an Instagram post that landed him in hot waters previously.



According to sources, the Hunger Games star is being sued for the unauthorized use of a picture posted on his Instagram.

According to documents obtained by E! News, Splash News and Picture Agency are dragging Hemsworth to court for copyright infringement. The suit alleges that photographer Janet Mayer took a "series of photos depicting defendant Hemsworth performing an outdoor scene on location for production of the film Isn't It Romantic."

It looks like the actor posted the picture on his Instagram account on July 15, 2018 tagging the film’s promotional page.

“Hemsworth or someone acting on his behalf again posted the Photograph to Hemsworth's Instagram Story twice on June 20, 2019," the documents state. "That same day, there was a swipe-up feature on his Instagram story to encourage people to vote for the movie Isn't It Romantic for the Teen Choice Movie Awards."

According to the suit, Hemsworth could end up paying up to $150,000 in damages.

"Plaintiff is informed and believes and on that basis alleges that defendant's acts of copyright infringement, as alleged above, were willful, intentional, and malicious, which further subjects defendants to liability for statutory damages under Section 504(c)(2) of the Copyright Act in the sum of up to $150,000 per infringement. Within the time permitted by law, plaintiff will make its election between actual damages and statutory damages," state the documents.