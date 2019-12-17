Amy Schumer all praises for the Kardashians and their sense of humour

Amy Schumer, Hollywood actress and comedian officially became a Kardashian fan after episode 17's finale aired. Amy praised the sisters, admitting that she had made them the butt of her jokes in the past.



Amy however, took the time out to praise the girls this time, the star took to her Instagram account to highlight her thoughts on the matter.

She posted a picture of the Kardashian sisters and captioned it with the words, “I watched the season finale of @kuwtk and it was a true delight,” said Schumer, 38. “I have made a million jokes over the years. But I love that family. They are good, kind girls and I appreciate how open they are.”

“They are such great sports and have always been very kind to me and my family and are the first one to laugh at jokes about themselves,” she added. “Especially @kimkardashian

