Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce kick out workers from wedding after they break strict rule

Multiple workers who were assigned duties at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly guarded wedding at Madison Square Garden were reportedly escorted out when they were spotted clicking photos at the event.

Page Six reported that at least four workers were expelled from the venue on Thursday night a day before the Opalite singer and the NFL star tied the knot.

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An insider told the outlet two behind-the-stage workers “were escorted out Thursday night for taking pictures.”'

A second source claimed there were a total of four workers who were shown the exit.

The outlet also added that a third tattler claimed the workers were not fired but “since they work for the union, and not MSG, they would have to go to arbitration before they were fired.”

They will be sanctioned, the publisher noted.

The insider explained, “They can’t work at the Garden anymore but they could work at other places [within the Madison Square Garden conglomerate].”

It came as no surprise, as the extravagant event had been extremely guarded for four consecutive days till the Taylor and Travis reception on the 4th of July.

Even Madison Square Garden's own employees were banned from entering the sports arena.

Moreover, it was previously reported that the 1000 guests who were invited by the pair were required to sign non-disclosure agreements as they were not allowed to share any details or images of the grand wedding publicly.

For those unversed, on Thursday, July 2, around 100 guests attended Taylor and Travis's rehearsal event at the Big Apple. The next day, it was the main wedding event when Taylor and Travis said, "I do." On Saturday, 1000 guests, including Travis and Taylor's Alister pals as well as close family and friends, attended the grand reception.