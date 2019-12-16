PewDiePie quits Youtube? Here is the answer

Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie, real name Felix Arvid, has announced to take a break from the video-sharing website.

Citing his reason, the YouTuber said he is "feeling very tired."

""I am taking (a) break from YouTube next year," he said in a video. "I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind. I'm tired, I'm feeling very tired. I don't know if you can tell ... early next year I'll be away for a little while. I'll explain that later but I wanted to give a heads up," he said.

Shortly after his announcement, many media outlets carried the news with misleading headlines stating that PewDiePie has quit YouTube.

Reacting to the media coverage, the YouTuber posted a screenshot of several news reports on his Twitter account with a sarcastic caption.

Regarded widely as the undisputed king of YouTube, the Swedish internet sensation reached the mark of 100 million subscribers on YouTube in August.



PewDiePie, one of the highest earners on YouTube, has recently faced allegations of racism and anti-Semitism.

Although the YouTuber has denied supporting racist and anti-Semitic messages, Disney decided to cut ties with him in 2017, after one of his videos showed two men holding a sign that read, "Death to all Jews".

YouTube also canceled his show Scare PewDiePie following the release of the controversial video.