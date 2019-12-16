Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kylie Jenner attend Sean Combs 50th birthday bash

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attended the star-studded 50th birthday bash of rapper Sean Combs, known by his stage name ‘Diddy’.



The birthday party was hosted by Sean at his Holmby Hills mansion in Los Angeles.

Cardi B, Beyonce and other stars were also in attendance at the birthday bash.

Although Sean Combs birthday was in November but the singer decided to celebrate it in December.

The rapper took to Instagram sharing the photos of the stars who attended his 50th birthday party and captioned it, "Last night was one of those nights I’ll never forget. But something that sticks out to me is what my young creative @kaito put together with @vanityfair. All I can say is wow!! I’ve watched you grow from just a photographer to someone who captures beautiful art. Looking at these images makes me so proud. Thank you King! #DIDDY50 and thank you @natmoar.”

Diddy also thanked his fans and writes, “Thank you all for always loving, supporting and praying for me always.”

