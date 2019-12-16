Where is Amanda Bynes?

Amanda Laura Bynes, former American actor, who had mysteriously disappeared from the sober living facility, is no more missing.

Some media outlets, citing sources, revealed: "She did leave the sober living facility but her parents know where she is. With Amanda, it’s not surprising that she would leave the sober living facility. "

"It’s not uncommon for anyone dealing with sobriety and mental health issues," it was added.

Thirty-three-year-old Bynes checked herself out of the facility, rather than fleeing, claimed Us Weekly as she was previously reported as missing.

Earlier this year, Bynes stayed at a mental health facility before shifting to the sober living housing. In June, the mental health facility reportedly filed a lawsuit against her, claiming she owed them over $2,000 for their services.



Just weeks later, the What I Like About You star shared a photo of herself on social media in graduation garb after attending a fashion school.

Bynes rose to prominence as a child star in the late 1990s and early 2000s on Nickelodeon through their sketch comedy series, All That and its spin-off, The Amanda Show.

