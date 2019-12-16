close
Mon Dec 16, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 16, 2019

Where is Amanda Bynes?

Where is Amanda Laura Bynes?

Amanda Laura Bynes, former American actor, who had  mysteriously disappeared from   the sober living facility,  is no more  missing.

 Some media outlets, citing sources, revealed:  "She did leave the sober living facility but her parents know where she is. With Amanda, it’s not surprising that she would leave the sober living facility. "

"It’s not uncommon for anyone dealing with sobriety and mental health issues," it was added.

Thirty-three-year-old Bynes checked herself out of the facility, rather than fleeing, claimed  Us Weekly as she    was previously reported as missing.

Earlier this year, Bynes stayed at a mental health facility before shifting to the sober living housing. In June, the mental health facility reportedly filed a lawsuit against her, claiming she owed them over $2,000 for their services.

Just weeks later, the What I Like About You star shared a photo of herself on social media in graduation garb after attending a fashion school.

Bynes rose to prominence as a child star in the late 1990s and early 2000s on Nickelodeon through their sketch comedy series, All That and its spin-off, The Amanda Show.

