Colin Firth, wife Livia Giuggioli announce split 22 years after marriage

English actor Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli have announced their split, 22 years after they tied the knot in 1997.



Colin, 59 and his wife Livia had got married in 1997 and share two sons 18-year-old Luca and 16-year-old Matteo.

Representative for the couple informed People in a statement that Colin Firth and Livia have taken separate ways. "The couple maintain a close friendship and remain united for their love for sons. They also kindly ask fans for privacy."

The split was announced two years after it was revealed that Livia had a relationship with an Indian journalist.

The couple also briefly separated between 2015 and 2016.

Colin and Livia tied the knot in 1997 one year after they met. Later they moved to Italy where the actor became an Italian national. The couple also welcomed two children in the country.