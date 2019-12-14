Selena Gomez gives nightwear a chic twist as she stuns in a lace slip dress

Selena Gomez is all the rage these days not only because of her banging return in the world of music but also owing to her jaw-dropping back to back chic looks that are leaving fans with bated breath.

Her latest circulating photos from Paris are proving that the 27-year-old is the ultimate style icon as managed to make even lingerie look chic as she stepped out in a lace slip dress and a black coat and was nothing short of absolutely breathtaking.

The singer arrived at the city of love bringing up her glam game after her sartorial picks from London had also turned heads all around.



The Lose You To Love Me singer stepped out in all-black for her NRJ radio interview as she paired the lace slip dress with a velvety back studded coat, with black heels.

Her makeup was simple and striking as she kept the lips nude with her bold smokey eyes while her hair were tied back in a messy braid and a fringe on the forehead.

Her earlier looks from London ranging from faux fur Mango coat to glittery gold pants had all grabbed headlines and left fans in awe of the fashionista.



