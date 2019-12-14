Brad Pitt regrets doing ‘Troy’, says he was ‘forced’ to star in it

Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt who barely manages to escape headlines with her former flames, has been riding high of late owing to the success of his latest offering Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.



However, the 55-year-old Fight Club actor is not a big fan of every project he has done as he expressed his regret at starring in the 2004-released film Troy, adding that he had been 'forced' to be part of the film.

"I had to do Troy because — I guess I can say all this now — I pulled out of another movie and then had to do something for the studio. So I was put in Troy," he said to The New York Times.

"It wasn't painful, but I realised that the way the movie was being told was not how I wanted it to be. I made my own mistakes in it," he added.

"Every shot was like, here's the hero! There was no mystery. So about that time I made a decision that I was only going to invest in quality stories, for lack of a better term. It was a distinct shift that led to the next decade of films," he went on to say.