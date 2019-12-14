Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid take NYC by storm during Friday night outing

New York was buzzing as three of the top models around the globe, Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid stepped out for a fun girls night out on Friday.

The trendy trio headed out to make the best of their Friday night and were followed by hyped and crazed paparazzi at the Big Apple as three of the most prominent faces in the world of fashion were seen taking the city by storm.

Twenty-four-year-old Kendall was sight to behold as she gleamed under the flashing cameras with her black leather trousers, a black jacket on top of a blue turtle neck shirt with her hair down in a bob.

Gigi was rocking a wintry casual look as she threw her hair into a chic, messy bun with a baggy sunny sweater and an olive green scarf around her neck.

Her stylish younger sister was in her winter mode as she warded off the cold with her black bomber jacket with her hair tied up in a bun. The supermodel added a pop of colour in her noir look with a red purse and some matching shoes.