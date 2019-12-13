close
Fri Dec 13, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 13, 2019

'The Morning Show': Maria Sharapova can't believe she sat alongside Jennifer Aniston

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 13, 2019

Russian tennis  star Maria Sharapova  recently got invited to  "The Morning Show" that is  hosted by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon .

But the tennis queen still can't believe it happened.

The five-time grand slam winner  shared a couple of pictures with Aniston and Witherspoon on her Instagram, writing a   flattering  caption  about  both the ladies.

"Pinch me !! A truly surreal experience filming a segment for the @themorningshow with the kindest women I could ever ask to sit alongside," she wrote.

 The Russian further wrote: "Thank you @reesewitherspoon  @jenniferaniston for being so brilliant ( and funny af!!!) on set! Catch the new episode today( but don’t sneeze, you might miss me )".

Adding some humour , Sharapova said    she also got invited to the Golden Globes for  what she said her worthy performance on the show

" Surely I get invited to the Golden Globes for my worthy performance," said Maria Sharapoav.


The tennis star is  a huge fan of Jennifer Aniston and couldn't hide her excitement when the Hollywood star recently followed her on Instagram.

Maria Sharapova's boyfriend Alexander Gilkes was among thousands of people  who liked her Instagram post on Friday.

