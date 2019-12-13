Nick Jonas opens up about Priyanka Chopra's wedding gift Gino

US singer Nick Jonas has opened up about the fight between his puppy German Shepard Gino, that was gifted to him by Priyanka Chopra and the wifey's dog Diana.



Nick Jonas appeared on The Late Late Show recently and talked about the two dogs. The Sucker singer said, "Gino is part of my family now but Diana and this new member are unfortunately at odds with each other when I and Chopra get together."

About Gino's appearance on photo-video sharing platform, the Jumanji star said its account garnered nearly 330,000 followers within a week while Diana remained at 150,000 despite being on Instagram for more than year and a half.

The singer added, "Diana was not happy about more followers of Gino on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra had gifted her hubby Nick Jonas the German Shepard called Gino on wedding anniversary.

Gino was added to the Jonas-Priyanka family two days before their wedding anniversary.

Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share about the gift. He writes, "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra."





