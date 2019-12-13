Taylor Swift celebrates 30th birthday, shares adorable throwback photo

Leading US singer Taylor Swift is celebrating her 30th birthday today, December 13, 2019.



Taylor Alison Swift was born on December 13, 1989, in Reading, Pennsylvania, United States.

The singer took to Instagram to share her adorable throwback photo with the caption, " WHO’S GONNA TELL HER SHE’S THIRTAY NOW."

The post was liked by tens of thousands of fans including her friend and singer Katy Perry within a short span of one hour.



The Lover songstress, who became interested in music at the age of nine just got featured as the Billboard’s Woman of the Decade.

Recently, also the singer's Beautiful Ghosts has been nominated for the 'Best Original Song' at the 77th Golden Globe Awards 2020.