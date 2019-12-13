Kim Kardashian's talks about her complicated pregnancies and multiple corrective surgeries

Kim Kardashian suffered a great deal to become a proud mother of four. The fashionista and beauty mogul experienced horrifying dangers during her pregnancy, such as the possibility of multiple organ shutdown.



In a video posted on a page for Cozy SKIMS collection, the reality star tells the story of her struggles with pregnancy. Kim suffered through a medical issue called preeclampsia, which results in multiple organ shutdown if not monitored extensively.

In the clip Kim can be heard saying, “When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom’s organs start to shut down.”

The star went onto say, “The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby. At 34 and a half weeks, I had to go into emergency labor — they induced me. North was 4 pounds. She was almost six weeks early,”

Later the star goes onto explain how, after her delivery, her placenta never delivered, instead it continued to grow inside of her uterus. “That is what women die from in childbirth,” Kim says.

She explained, “After my daughter was born, I still continued to do the process of freezing my eggs. I was able to get pregnant through that with my son Saint, and then I had two embryos left. I had the same condition, same awful delivery that I had with my first daughter.”

“After that, I had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did on the inside.”

Kim wanted another child, and so when she asked her doctors, they replied by saying, "We won’t even put an embryo in you — that would be like malpractice."