Star Wars puts everything on hold for excited fans

LOS ANGELES: The excited fan of Star Wars have started camping outside Hollywood´s Chinese Theatre even a week before the blockbuster begins playing.



Around two dozens sci-fi lovers, with sleeping bags and a portable movie projector, taken place Thursday, seven days before doors swing open for the first preview screening of the much-hyped, saga-concluding "The Rise of Skywalker."

In coming days, the number likely to reach 150 as the fans of all ages traveling from as far as the United Kingdom and Japan to see the movie first at the iconic venue where the original "Star Wars" premiered in 1977.

Some of the fans, waiting outside the theater for the film's opening, are reported as saying that when Star Wars comes they put everything on hold, "it´s like having a baby".

In Past, the tight-knit community first began lining up outside Star Wars premieres for 1999´s "The Phantom Menace."



Back then, they waited for 42 days on Hollywood Boulevard. Older and with more commitments now, they decided to trim that down for the latest film -- particularly with this premiere taking place in winter.

To pass their time, they play with board games and LEGO sets, and use their projector to watch the old movies and catch the latest episodes of Star Wars TV series.