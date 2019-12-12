Liza Soberano meets K-pop doppelganger Nancy of Momoland

Liza Soberano recently met a K-pop singer who has an uncanny resemblance to her.

The K-pop singer Nancy McDoine of Momoland girl band and the Filipino American actor met at the ABS-CBN Christmas Special Araneta Coliseum last week.

McDonie acknowledged last year that she bears a resemblance to Soberano, days before the Filipino actor came to know about her.

It took more than a year for the women to meet.

Both Soberano and McDonie took to Instagram to share a picture of them together following their meeting.

The actor also posed with the girl group.





The Filipino actor is also a K-pop fan and was recently seen dancing to Momoland's hit "Bhoom Bhoom" with actor Enrique Gil.

Commenting on the dance video McDonie said "She actually can dance. We’re so honored and thankful.”