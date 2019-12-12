In pictures: Reese Witherspoon, lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe set red carpet on fire

Famed Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon stunned a large number of her fans when she walked the red carpet alongside her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe at The Hollywood Reporter's 'Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala' on Wednesday.

The glitzy gala was held in Hollywood, California, with A-list actresses like Charlize Theron, Eva Longoria, Olivia Wilde, Kerry Washington and Ronan Farrow.

At the star-studded industry event, Witherspoon received the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, presented by Washington, which she received with her family.

Although the two actresses are separated by 23 years of age, they could easily pass off as sisters.

Take a look at their pictures below, and you will know that Ava is the spitting image of her mother Witherspoon:

While Witherspoon looked gorgeous in a classy navy blue suit featuring a plunging neckline, her daughter dropped jaws in a floral patterned red and gold dress which she paired with a pair of black heels.

Also at the event was Witherspoon's son Deacon, 16, and her new husband, talent agent Jim Toth.