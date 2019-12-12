close
Thu Dec 12, 2019
December 12, 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to showcase their 'sangeet’ ceremony as an Amazon series

Thu, Dec 12, 2019


Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to showcase their 'sangeet’ ceremony as an Amazon series. Photo: Hindustan Times

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a grand destination wedding last year in a long chain of celebration. One of these events that had hyped the fans up was the ‘sangeet’, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Pee Cee and Nick have now decided to release the videos of their sangeet as an unscripted Amazon series.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico actor shared, "Nick Jonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we're still working on it!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It's our sangeet project. Happy one year anniversary, baby. It's our first together."

At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives. @nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject ️️ Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. SO...if you're engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular. #representationmatters #crosspollination #culturesblending Visit the link in bio, and we’ll have you dancing before you walk down the aisle! @amazonprimevideo @alfredstreetindustries

The desi girl, sharing the idea behind the venture, revealed, "We re-watched the video of our Sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding," reported Variety.

Pee Cee said, "the sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition, that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage."

It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas /: @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik

The head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, also confirmed the announcement saying, "The sangeet is such a beautiful tradition and we’re excited to partner with Priyanka and Nick to honor it through this series and find couples from all different backgrounds that are excited to bring their families together through the universal language of song and dance." 

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen starring in The Sky is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar whereas the Sucker hit maker has recently revealed that he will be a judge the next season of The Voice.

