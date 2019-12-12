Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to showcase their 'sangeet’ ceremony as an Amazon series





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a grand destination wedding last year in a long chain of celebration. One of these events that had hyped the fans up was the ‘sangeet’, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Pee Cee and Nick have now decided to release the videos of their sangeet as an unscripted Amazon series.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico actor shared, "Nick Jonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we're still working on it!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It's our sangeet project. Happy one year anniversary, baby. It's our first together."

The desi girl, sharing the idea behind the venture, revealed, "We re-watched the video of our Sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding," reported Variety.



Pee Cee said, "the sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition, that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage."

The head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, also confirmed the announcement saying, "The sangeet is such a beautiful tradition and we’re excited to partner with Priyanka and Nick to honor it through this series and find couples from all different backgrounds that are excited to bring their families together through the universal language of song and dance."



On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen starring in The Sky is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar whereas the Sucker hit maker has recently revealed that he will be a judge the next season of The Voice.