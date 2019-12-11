US actor Philip McKeon dies at 55

US actor Philip McKeon, child star on the sitcom Alice, has passed away at the age of 55.



The family spokesman has confirmed that Philip died on Tuesday morning in Texas. He passed away after a prolonged illness, the heartbroken family added.

The family spokesman said, “We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil’s passing."

Wonderful sense of humour, kindness and loyalty of Philip will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life, he added.

The actor was known for playing the role of Tommy Hyatt, the son of the title character, on the sitcom Alice, from 1976 to 1985.

According to CNN, McKeon also worked at Los Angeles radio station for 10 years and moved to Wimberly, Texas where he also hosted his own radio show.

He was the elder brother of Facts of Life actress Nancy McKeon and was born in Westbury, New York.