Priyanka Chopra opens up about marrying younger Nick Jonas

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has opened up about getting married to US singer Nick Jonas, who is 10 years younger to her.



In an interview, PeeCee, who also serves as Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, says clearly age difference did not matter in their lives.

She went on to say people talk about age difference more when an older woman marries a younger person, however, there were many examples most guys end up marrying younger women.

Priyanka, who recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Jonas, went on to say, "It is more of a conversation for the people than me and my hubby."

"Nick is an old soul and a refined person," she added.

On the work front, Priyanka Nick Jonas will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger.