Brad Pitt finally addresses dating rumours with Alia Shawkat: Are they seeing each other?

Brad Pitt has confirmed that he is not dating Alia Shawkat, turning down every false relationship gossip that emerged since he parted ways with Angelina Jolie.



In an interview with The New York Times, the Ad Astra actor talking about the difficulty in avoiding fake rumors expressed, “I don’t go out of my way to avoid it; I just don’t seek it out. I don’t know how many women they’ve said I’ve been dating the last two or three years, and none of it’s true—I just flashed on something, but maybe it doesn’t mean anything.”

The 55-year-old superstar shared that he rarely ever reads about his personal life and stays away from the news, “I stopped reading all press in about 2004. Not just reviews. I mean any magazine in the doctor’s office.”

Pitt has time and again been linked to Neri Oxman, Sat Hari Khalsa, and most recently, the Arrested Development actor Alia Shawkat, ever since his split from Jolie back in 2016.