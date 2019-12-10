'Invitation': Nick Cannon claps back at Eminem for 'Lord Above' diss

Fans are sure that Eminem will retaliate to Nick Cannon's verbal assault against him in his new rap song: "Invitation". But nobody knows when.



The four-minute plus "The Invitation" is about the challenge Cannon gave Eminem to a rap duel on his popular show "Wild N' Out.

Without waiting for Eminem to accept the challenge, Cannon decided to diss Eminem.

The beef between Cannon and Eminem intensified when the latter dissed Cannon while appearing on Fat Joe and Dre's joint album Family Times.

Eminem attacked Cannon in the song titled "Lord Above", rapping that Cannon is "Whipped" and "neutered" over Carey, a reference to his rival's former wife Mariah Carey.

Adding insult to injury, Eminem resorted to name-dropping in the song. That was enough for Cannon to hit back.

Teaming up with Suge Knight, Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips, and Prince Eazy,Cannon tries to settle a score in "Invitation" as he raps: “Ain’t no comin’ back; that’s a fact, this the invitation. Told Joe to lean back / Don’t get hit with this retaliation."