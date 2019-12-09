Taylor Swift delighted over nomination of 'Beautiful Ghosts' at Golden Globe Awards 2020

Taylor Swift's "Beautiful Ghosts" has been nominated for the "Best Original Song" at the 77th Golden Globe Awards 2020.



The singer posted a couple of pictures and wrote a note on her Instagram account after the list of nominations was released on Monday.

Expressing her joy, Swift said " it’s so cool" that the most fun, fulfilling and creative experiences she ever had is being honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

"Woke up today to the news that Beautiful Ghosts is nominated for a Golden Globe - it’s so cool that one of the most fun, fulfilling creative experiences I’ve ever had is being honored in this way by the HFPA.



I ended up spending many days on set watching the other performers do their scenes.

Watching the character Victoria, played by @frankiegoestohayward inspired me so much and Beautiful Ghosts was the result.

Congrats to my co-writer and buddy 4 life Andrew Lloyd Webber. This is just purrfect," read her Instagram note.

Written by Taylor Swift and Andrew Llyod for the 2019 Cats film adaptation, the song was released on November 2015.



It was produced by Greg Wells, Lloyd Webber, and Cats director Tom Hooper.

The song was performed in the film by the principal character Victoria, played by Francesca Hayward.

Taylor Swift performs the official single version that is played over the ending credits.