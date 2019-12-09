Golden Globe 2020 nominations: Full list of nominees

The unveiling of Golden Globes nominees began on Monday in a ceremony marking the start of Hollywood's annual awards season that culminates with the Oscars.

Netflix dominated the Golden Globe nominations Monday as its heart-wrenching divorce saga "Marriage Story" grabbed six nods including best drama, kicking off the race for the Oscars.

The streaming giant secured a whopping 17 film nominations unveiled at a Beverly Hills ceremony, trouncing the competition from Hollywood studios among whom Sony finished second with just eight.

"The Irishman," Martin Scorsese´s three-and-a-half-hour gangster epic also from Netflix, secured five nominations, ending tied for second with "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Quentin Tarantino´s nostalgic love letter to 1960s Tinseltown.

"Marriage Story" earned nominations for its stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, and for its screenplay, but director Noah Baumbach missed out.

Scorsese was nominated for best director for "Irishman" but there was no best actor nod for his leading man Robert De Niro. Instead, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci were both selected for supporting roles.

For "Once Upon a Time..." there were acting nods for A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Netflix´s Vatican drama "The Two Popes" also performed well for the streamer, while dark comic book tale "Joker" received recognition in best drama, best actor (Joaquin Phoenix) and best director.

Here is the complete list of the nominees:

Television:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

Bill Hader ("Barry")

Ben Platt ("The Politician")

Paul Rudd ("Living with Yourself")

Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Kirsten Dunst ("On Becoming a God in Central Florida")

Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll")

Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag")

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

Brian Cox ("Succession")

Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones")

Rami Malek ("Mr. Robot")

Tobias Menzies ("The Crown")

Billy Porter ("Pose")

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama

Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")

Olivia Colman ("The Crown")

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

Nicole Kidman ("Big Little Lies")

Reese Witherspoon ("Big Little Lies")

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott ("Catch-22")

Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Spy")

Russell Crowe ("The Loudest Voice")

Jared Harris ("Chernobyl")

Sam Rockwell ("Fosse/Verdon")

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever ("Unbelievable")

Joey King ("The Act")

Helen Mirren ("Catherine the Great")

Merritt Wever ("Unbelievable")

Michelle Williams ("Fosse/Verdon")

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Catch-22″

"Chernobyl"

"Fosse/Verdon"

The Loudest Voice

"Unbelievable"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette ("The Act")

Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown")

Toni Collette

Meryl Streep ("Big Little Lies")

Emily Watson ("Chernobyl")

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")

Kieran Culkin ("Succession")

Andrew Scott ("Fleabag")

Stellan Skarsgård ("Chernobyl")

Henry Winkler ("Barry")

Best Television Series -- Drama

"Big Little Lies"

"The Crown"

"Killing Eve"

"The Morning Show"

"Succession"

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"The Politician"

Movies:

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Knives Out"

"Rocketman"

"Dolemite Is My Name"

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

"The Irishman"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Joker"

"The Two Popes"

Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language

"The Farewell"

"Pain and Glory"

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

"Parasite"

"Les Misérables"

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach ("Marriage Story")

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won ("Parasite")

Anthony McCarten ("The Two Popes")

Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")

Steven Zaillian ("The Irishman")

Best Original Song -- Motion Picture

"Beautiful Ghosts" ("Cats")

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" ("Rocketman")

"Into the Unknown" ("Frozen II")

"Spirit" ("The Lion King")

"Stand Up" ("Harriet")

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood")

Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")

Al Pacino ("The Irishman")

Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")

Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")

Annette Bening ("The Report")

Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")

Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers")

Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig ("Knives Out")

Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit")

Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")

Taron Egerton ("Rocketman")

Eddie Murphy ("Dolemite Is My Name")

Best Motion Picture -- Animated

"Frozen II"

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"Missing Link"

"Toy Story 4"

"Lion King"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Christian Bale ("Ford v Ferrari")

Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory")

Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")

Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")

Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")

Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")

Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")

Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")

Renée Zellweger ("Judy")

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina ("The Farewell")

Ana de Armas ("Knives Out")

Cate Blanchett ("Where'd You Go, Bernadette")

Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart")

Emma Thompson ("Late Night")

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig ("Knives Out")

Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit")

Leonardo Dicaprio ("Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood")

Taron Egerton ("Rocketman")

Eddie Murphy ("Dolemite is My Name")

Best Director -- Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite")

Sam Mendes ("1917")

Todd Phillips ("Joker")

Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")

Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")