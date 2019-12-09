Martinez powers Inter's aspirations with 'explosive' start

Lautaro Martinez has had an explosive start to the season, powering Inter Milan´s league title ambitions and European hopes under new coach Antonio Conte.

The 22-year-old, known as ´El Toro´ (The Bull), joined the 18-time Serie A champions last season from Racing Club, scoring nine goals as Inter finished fourth in Serie A under former coach Luciano Spalletti.

The Argentina international has flourished this campaign under former Italy and Juventus manager Conte, with 13 goals in 20 appearances that have made him a fan favourite after fellow Argentine Mauro Icardi´s loan move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter are two points ahead of fierce rivals Juventus as they look to prevent the Turin giants from winning a ninth consecutive title.

"The Nerazzurri (Inter) striker is having an incredible season, he is a great player," said Juve coach Maurizio Sarri.

Inter host already-qualified Barcelona in the San Siro on Tuesday knowing a win will seal their ticket to the last 16 of the Champions League.

It was a brace from Martinez and a Romelu Lukaku goal that kept Inter in the Group F chase with a 3-1 win at Slavia Prague last time out.

Barca have shown an interest in signing the in-form Inter striker, who along with former Manchester United forward Lukaku have scored 24 of the team´s 40 goals this season.

Six-time Ballon d´Or winner Lionel Messi has already played with the striker, whose style of play resembles Messi´s Barca teammate Luis Suarez, in the Copa America with Argentina.

Martinez has scored nine goals for Argentina in 13 appearances, including a hat-trick against Mexico in September.

"We were not surprised by his explosion," said Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti.

"When we chose him we were convinced that he could demonstrate the value he is now showing."

´Big dream´

Martinez opted for Inter ahead of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Valencia, with the club´s former Argentine stars Zanetti and Diego Milito acting as intermediaries.

His contract is reported to be worth 1.5 million euros ($1.65 million) a season until the end of 2023, with a 111 million-euro release clause, but Martinez insists: "Inter is my home."

"My big dream is to win a championship with Inter," continued the player from BahÃ­a Blanca, whose father was also a professional footballer.

Three-time European champions Inter have not won the league since 2010, the year they won a historic treble under Jose Mourinho.

Former Argentina and Inter Milan midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron believes Martinez chose the best place to learn his trade.

"The Italian league, for a football player, is the university of football," Veron, who won a Serie A title with Inter in 2006, told Gazzetta Dello Sport.

"If Lautaro is so good right now, it´s largely down to Conte.

"The coach is always fundamental in the growth of a talent. Conte has given him confidence, made him feel important.

"You don´t express yourself so confidently in a stadium like the San Siro if you don´t have support behind you."

But Conte, who coached Juventus to three Serie A titles and Chelsea to the Premier League trophy, does not want to single out any one player.

"When we talk too much about a single player or two I never like it," said the 50-year-old.

"Of course we have Lautaro and young lads who are growing.

"But I would like to talk about the whole team because getting hung up on just one is a lack of respect for all the others."